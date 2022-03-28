Ministry of Finance draws RON 363.5 million from commercial banks on Monday

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 363.5 million RON from commercial banks, through a 70-month benchmark government bond issue, at an average yield of 6.28% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Monday's issue was 200 million RON, and the banks subscribed 526.5 million RON.

An additional bid is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to draw another 30 million RON at the yield set on Monday for bonds, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Ministry of Finance planned loans from commercial banks of RON 3.5 billion on March 9, 2022, of which 800 million RON through two issues of discounted treasury certificates and 2.7 billion RON through 10 state bond issues.

To these can be added the amount of 405 million RON through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 3.905 billion RON, will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.