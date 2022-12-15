Ministry of Foreign Affairs launches annual programme of scholarships for foreign citizens of non-EU states

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Thursday launched the annual programme of scholarships offered by Romania, through the MAE, to foreign citizens from non-EU states for the academic year 2023-2024, based on the Government Decision on schooling in Romania of citizens from other countries, told Agerpres.

The procedure for accessing the Annual Scholarship Programme takes into account the way in which digitization facilitates citizen interaction with public institutions, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has developed, with the support of the Executive Unit for the Financing of Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation under the Ministry of Education, an online platform where the students can apply and where their candidacies are also analyzed, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES.

"These scholarships represent, from a broader perspective, a remarkable training opportunity, an expansion of knowledge and personal and professional experience, the success of this programme being proven by the more than 44,000 applications received for the year 2022," stated the Secretary of State for interinstitutional relations Janina Sitaru, quoted in the abovementioned press release.

At the same time, the new Scholarship Programme reiterates Romania's option for an education in the spirit of intercultural understanding, knowledge and respect for fundamental human rights, as a way to combat intolerance, radicalization among young people, tensions between communities and inciting discourse hate, which is again on the rise globally.

Candidates interested in the Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2022-2023 can access the online platform and submit their applications either directly at scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro, or by accessing the website www.studyinromania.gov.ro or the website of the MAE, the Scholarships section offered to foreign citizens by the Romanian state through the MAE, namely www.mae.ro/node/10250.

The individual applications of the candidates can be uploaded on the online platform between December 15 and March 1, 2023, with the results of the selection to be announced by July 15, next year.