Ministry of Health: 131 outbreaks of coronavirus in Romania

"There are 131 outbreaks in hospitals and other units in the health sector (example: ambulance service, dialysis centres, public health departments) with 1,448 cases among medical staff and patients," said the Ministry of Health, Agerpres.ro informs.

A total of 34,255 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, 14,570 more than the previous day, with more than 108,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. It is an absolute record of the number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Romania.