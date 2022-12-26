Ministry of Health: 834 patients with COVID-19, 114 admitted to ICU

A number of 834 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.

114 patients are treated at ICU, of whom 104 are not vaccinated against COVID.Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 70 are minors, none of whom are in ICU.Between December 19 and 25, 33 deaths (18 men and 15 women) were reported.One death was registered in the 50-59 age category, six deaths in the 60-69 age category, 14 in the 70-79 age category and 12 in the over 80 age category.According to the Ministry of Health, all the deceased patients had comorbidities.Among the deceased patients, 10 were vaccinated.From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 67,374 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.