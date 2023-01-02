Ministry of Health: 881 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 110 in ICU

As many as 881 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.

110 patients are treated in the ICU, of which 97 are not vaccinated against COVID, Agerpres informs.Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 76 are minors, none of whom are in the ICU.Between December 26, 2022 and January 1, 2023, 34 deaths (24 men and 10 women) were reported by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).One death was registered in the age category 30-39 years, two in the age category 40-49 years, two in the age category 50-59 years, seven in the age category 60-69 years, ten in age category 70-79 years and 12 in the age category over 80 years.According to the Ministry of Health, all the deceased patients had comorbidities.Among the deceased patients, 12 were vaccinated.From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 67,408 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.