Ministry of Health informs there were 282 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24hrs

A number of 282 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 238 less than the previous day, the Ministry of Health informs on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 31 are in re-infected patients.Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in xxx.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,903,072 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania.- Hospitalisations -There are 806 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by three more than the day before.138 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, the same as in the previous day. Of the 138 patients admitted to the ICU, 126 are unvaccinated.