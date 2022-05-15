 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry of Health informs there were 282 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24hrs

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

A number of 282 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 238 less than the previous day, the Ministry of Health informs on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 31 are in re-infected patients.

Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in xxx.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,903,072 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

There are 806 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by three more than the day before.

138 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, the same as in the previous day. Of the 138 patients admitted to the ICU, 126 are unvaccinated.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.