Ministry of Health says no change in COVID-19 certificate regulations to enter Romania

The Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that no changes had been made in the validity of the COVID-19 electronic certificates upon entry into Romania, Agerpres reports.

"For the correct information of the public on the use of the COVID-19 electronic certificate for travel in the member states of the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA) and the Swiss Confederation, the Ministry of Health states the following: At this time, no changes have been made in the validity of the COVID-19 electronic certificate, upon entering Romania," the Ministry of Health informed.The ministry emphasises that after the adoption by the Romanian government of the European Union Decision 2021/1073 concerning technical specifications for the implementation of European Regulation 953/2021, Romania will apply the same regulations as the other member states that recognise the vaccination certificate only after the booster dose is administered if more than 270 days have elapsed since the completion of the full vaccination schedule."Regarding the use of the COVID-19 electronic certificate inside Romania, it will be regulated by a decision of the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU)," according to MS.