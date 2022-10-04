Ministry of Health to carry out market study for implementation of telemedicine, mobile patient monitoring systems

The Ministry of Health will carry out a market study to identify the latest technologies related to the available solutions/equipment and the budgets needed to implement the telemedicine system and mobile patient monitoring systems.

"Within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the Ministry of Health will carry out the investment "Telemedicine and mobile patient monitoring systems" which has a budget of 100 million euros", informs the Ministry of Health in a press release.According to the quoted source, the funds will be allocated for the purchase of a telemedicine system composed of hardware and software, as well as for equipping several specialized outpatient clinics, family doctors' offices, mainly in disadvantaged and hard-to-reach areas, with equipment dedicated to the services medical services provided via telemedicine.