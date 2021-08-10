Ministry of Investments holds consulation with civil society on social inclusion programme to be sent to Brussels

The Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) had a new meeting with civil society on Tuesday regarding the Operational Programme for Inclusion and Social Dignity 2021-2027 (POIDS), informs MIPE.

According to the same source, in the coming years, this programme will be the core of integrated measures that will directly contribute to poverty reduction and the main support of vulnerable groups to overcome the risk of social exclusion, agerpres reports.

"We want this programme to have a real impact on the lives of the people to whom it is addressed, the most vulnerable. For this, we must avoid the mistakes of the old POSDRU programme, avoid the absorption of European funds without real impact. The programme we are completing in the next period has this integrated approach, which allows financing from several funds, so that the interventions reach exactly those who need them," said the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea.The Operational Programme for Inclusion and Social Dignity 2021-2027 has an allocation of 3.6 billion euros.On behalf of MIPE, Corina Atanasiu, Secretary of State, Marius Vasiliu, Secretary of State, Teodora Preoteasa, General Manager of the Programming and System Coordination Department, as well as representatives of the Managing Authority for the Human Capital Operational Programme participated in the debate.