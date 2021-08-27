Ministry of Justice starts drawing up new framework for strategic development of judiciary

The Ministry of Justice announced on Friday that the process of drawing up a new framework for the strategic development of the judiciary has started.

According to a Ministry of Justice's release sent to AGERPRES, based on a diagnostic analysis of the judiciary, the new strategy for the development of the judiciary 2022-2025 and the related action plan will be developed.

"Currently, the Ministry of Justice is carrying out the stage of diagnostic analysis of the judiciary. One of the components of the diagnostic analysis is the analysis of parties interested in the new strategic framework. This type of analysis is used to identify and understand the needs and expectations of interested parties," the release reads.

In this context, the Ministry of Justice invites citizens and non-governmental organizations to express their views through a questionnaire published on the ministry's website, agerpres.ro informs.

The information gathered through the questionnaire will be taken into account in the stage of drawing up the new strategy for the development of the judicial system, the Ministry of Justice mentions.