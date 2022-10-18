Ministry of Tourism offers consultancy for setting up regional DMOs until December 2023

The Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, on Tuesday stated, in Constanta, that a team from the Ministry is going around Romania to provide consultancy to the local administrations and tourism operators regarding the setting up of eight Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) by the end of next year, told Agerpres.

Cadariu told a press conference that although the legislation on the establishment of the DMOs was adopted approximately 10 years ago, unfortunately the rules for its application have not yet been developed.

"Two, three weeks ago, the Minister's order regarding the rules of application was published in the Official Journal, and from that moment we can hardly discuss the establishment of DMOs regardless of their level - local, county, regional and national DMO," said the Minister Tourism.

According to him, the establishment of the regional DMOs must be completed by December 2023, according to the PNRR target.

The Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, participates, in Constanta, in a working meeting, with the theme being the operationalization of the DMOs - a reform of the tourism industry and at the same time a milestone assumed under the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), with local authorities, associations, organizations and professional patronages to participate.