Ministry of Waters and Forestry conducting projects worth one billion euro in all

Romania's Ministry of Waters and Forestry is carrying out projects worth a total of one billion euro that are at various stages of implementation, Minister Ioan Denes said in Tulcea on Friday.

"The Ministry of Waters and Forestry will be able to sign European funding contracts of up to one billion euro by the end of 2018; 752 million euro is just the price tag for a project aimed at reducing coastal erosion that was unveiled last week in Constanta," Denes told a meeting with local administration officials in Tulcea on Friday.He presented the investments to be made in the county of Tulcea with European Union financial support, including a flood defence project for the town of Babadag amounting to about 16.619 million euro.Another project to be carried out on European funds in Tulcea County is designed to eliminate the danger of flooding in 11 isolated communities in the Danube Delta.This year, according to the cited source, the Ministry of Waters and Forestry is conducting investment projects in Tulcea County totalling 2.6 million euros. The works that are being carried out are aimed both at increasing the height of levees and reducing nutrient pollution.Minister Denes was in Tulcea on Friday to tour facilities created in the county and sites where new projects will be carried out. Among the investment made by the Ministry of Waters and Forestry are also those designed to establish potable water networks in seven isolated villages in the Danube Delta. They are the only such investment projects of the Ministry of Waters at national level, according to Denes.