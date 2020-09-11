Ministry:12,610 schools to hold in-person classes, 4,892 to apply rotating attendance schedule, 238 go online-only

As many as 12,610 educational units in Romania will start the 2020 - 2021 school year in the safe 1st scenario, 4,892 fall in the 2nd scenario that implies rotating attendance, and 238 will operate as per the 3rd, online-only scenario. Also 7 units will work according to a mixed scenario (2 and 3), the Ministry of Education and Research informs on Friday.

According to the decisions of the county / Bucharest committees for emergency situations, the operating scenarios for the Romanian schools in the 2020 - 2021 school year is as follows:

*** 12,610 educational units will work according to the 1st scenario - daily face-to-face attendance of all preschoolers and students in the educational units, with the observance and application of all the sanitary protection regulations

*** 4,892 educational units will work according to the 2nd scenario - daily face-to-face attendance for all preschoolers and primary education students, 8th and 12th graders, in compliance with and under enforcement of all the safety rules, respectively one- or two-week rotation for the students in the other gymnasium and high school classes

*** 238 educational units will work according to the 3rd scenario - online activities / lessons for all preschoolers and students

*** 7 educational units will work according to mixed scenarios (S2 + S3) - a variant approved by taking into account the specific situation in each unit, some of which undergo rehabilitation works, while others have special medical cases among the students, so that they require online classes.

According to the joint Order of the Minister of Education and the Health Minister No. 5.487/1494/01.09.2020, the epidemiological criterion for determining the operating scenario for the educational units / institutions is the cumulative incidence rate of coronavirus infections, respectively the total number of new cases in the last 14 days per 1,000 inhabitants.