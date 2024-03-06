Subscription modal logo Premium

Minor earthquakes continue in Vrancea County

Cutremur

A magnitude 3 earthquake occurred on Wednesday morning at 5:12 a.m. local time in the Vrancea seismic zone, eastern Vrancea county, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP).

The quake occurred at a depth of 125.7 kilometres (km).

Since the beginning of March, five earthquakes have been recorded in Romania, with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.9 on the Richter scale. This year's largest earthquake had a magnitude of 4.3 and occurred in Vrancea county, at a depth of 74 km, on 15 January 2024.

Last year, the largest tectonic movement, with a magnitude of 5.7, occurred on 14 February in southern Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 km.

