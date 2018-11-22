Moldovan PM announces that Romanians and Moldovans won't pay roaming on December 1

Citizens of Romania and the Republic of Moldova won't pay roaming tariffs on December 1, which is the Greater Union Day, Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip made the announcement on Thursday, adding that this is a "symbolic step ahead."

"We want to have a common communication space, we want our citizens to no longer feel like they are crossing from one country to another and to be able to talk over the phone without paying for roaming tariffs. I am glad that I agreed as a first symbolic step that our citizens won't pay roaming on December 1, which is the Greater Union Day," stated Pavel Filip, in a joint statement with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, at the end of the joint meeting of the two countries' government, organised at the Victoria Palace in Bucharest.

He added that the necessary procedures for this to happen have already started in Moldova.

"We will sign this agreement to eliminate the roaming tariffs and I want to thank once again Mrs Prime Minister for her openness and for having this initiative, for it was her idea," said Pavel Filip.

