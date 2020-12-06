Monica Anisie: I vote for modern Romania

Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie said she voted for a modern Romania on Sunday and urged voters to go to the polls.

"I came to the polls early in the morning to vote for a modern Romania, an educated Romania and I invite all Romanian citizens to exercise their fundamental right, namely the right to vote. To come to the polls and vote for Romania's children. It is a very well organized voting by the authorities, there are measures taken in every polling station to prevent SARS-CoV-2 diseases. I hope that all citizens will come to the polls today," she said.

Monica Anisie voted at a polling station organized at School no. 46 in Bucharest's Sector 2.