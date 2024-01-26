More than 10,000 asylum applications registered in 2023

More than 10,000 asylum applications were registered in 2023, most of them being submitted by citizens of Bangladesh and Syria, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) informed on Friday.

According to a press release from the IGI sent to AGERPRES on Friday, in the field of asylum, last year, at the level of the General Inspectorate for Immigration, 10,157 asylum applications were registered, most coming from citizens of Bangladesh - 2,821, Syria - 1,955, Pakistan - 1,231, Nepal - 871 and Sri Lanka - 528.

The General Inspectorate for Immigration operates six Regional Centers for Procedures and Accommodation of Asylum Seekers, in Timisoara, Somcuta Mare - Maramures county, Radauti - Suceava county, Galati, Giurgiu and Bucharest, spaces intended for the accommodation of people who have requested a form of protection in Romania, at their request, until the termination of the right to stay on the territory of Romania, if they have no material means necessary for a living.

The centers have a total accommodation capacity of 1,100 places, with the possibility of expanding by another 262. There are also 166 places in specially arranged closed spaces, where people are placed only for the situations and within the limits expressly provided by the law - article 19 of Law 122/2006 regarding asylum in Romania, IGI mentions.

Also, the IGI reports that, in 2023, 219 people arrived in the Timisoara Emergency Transit Center (CTU) and benefited from the assistance provided by the General Inspectorate for Immigration, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and a number of 241 people were relocated to other countries such as: Norway - 193, Great Britain - 24, the Netherlands - 23, Canada - 1.