More than 1.1 million Ukrainians have entered Romania since onset of conflict in neighboring country

F. P.
Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

More than 1.1 million Ukrainians have entered Romania since the beginning of the conflict in the neighboring country until now, the General Inspectorate of Border Police announced on Friday, in a release sent to AGERPRES.

On Thursday, at national level, 90,059 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, of which 8,029 Ukrainian citizens (down by 22.2% compared to the previous day).

At the northern border with Ukraine, 4,186 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (up by 1.5%), and 1,024 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down by 6.9%) at the eastern border with the Republic of Moldova.

Since the onset of the Ukrainian crisis (February 24th) and until Friday, at 00:00, at national level, 1,106,355 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

Also, as of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,140,884 Ukrainians entered our country.AGERPRES

