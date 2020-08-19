More than 1,100 invited to consultations over allocation of 31 billion euros

The Ministry of European Funds (MFE) has invited over 1,100 people to transparent public consultations to allocate 31 billion euros for Romania's development in 2021-2027, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

"As part of the preparation of the third programming period since Romania is a member of the European Union, the financial years 2021-2027, the Ministry of European Funds today has kicked off a wide range of transparent public consultations. Debates, with both online and in-person participation at the ministry's headquarters, rounds up seven rounds of informal negotiations previously held with the European Commission that covered the entire spectrum from the logic of the intervention, to the priority axes proposed in each operational programme."The next eight operational programmes and a partnership agreement that will shape Romania's development with the aid of European funds are unveiled and analysed together with over 1,100 representatives invited to represent civil society, employers, trade unions and public institutions. At the end of two weeks of debates, the form that reflects the real needs of the public and the economy will be outlined."In the next programming period, Romania has at its disposal 31 billion euros divided into 4 instruments: the European Regional Development Fund, the European Social Fund, the Cohesion Fund and the Just Transition Fund, adding to which is the budget for the National Recovery and Resilience Programme," senior official with the Ministry of European Funds (MEF) Adrian Mariciuc is quoted as saying in the MEF press statement.These national development resources will be invested in 2021-2027 in the development of transport and water infrastructure, bridging inter-regional gaps, digitising the economy and encouraging the entrepreneurship of young people and those in rural areas.The allocation of the 31 billion euros for the next programming period is divided as follows: 19 billion euros (55% of the budget) come from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), going mainly into digitalisation, sustainable development, social inclusion and healthcare.As much as 6.07 billion euros (26%) come from the European Social Fund (ESF +) in support of social inclusion, healthcare, education and employment; 4.49 billion euros (14% of the budget) come from the Cohesion Fund and are allocated to develop transport and support sustainable development; 1.76 billion euros (5%) will be allocated under the European Just Transition Fund to support the economic diversification of the most affected regions.At the same time, Romania will enjoy in 2021-2027 eight operational programmess: the Operational Program Smart Growth, Digitisation and Financial Instruments 2021-2027: 2.143 billion euros; Operational Programme Sustainable Development 2021-2027: 4.615 billion euros; Operational Programme Transport 2021-2027: 8.3 billion euros; Operational Programme Education and Employment 2021-2027: 7.722 billion euros; Operational Programme Inclusion and Social Dignity 2021-2027: 2.594 billion euros; Operational Programme Healthcare 2021-2027: 4.73 billion euros; Operational Programme Regional Development 2021-2027; Operational Programme Technical Assistance 2021-2027: 597 million euros; Operational Programme Just Transition 2021-2027: 1.76 billion euros."Unlike the first two periods of public consultations in 2006 and 2013 in Romania, the Ministry of European Funds will transparently present, at the end of each day of debates, the conclusions and main ideas suggested by the participants for the construction of operational programmes."The Ministry of European Funds has published a schedule for the debates. Thus, Operational Programme Smart Growth, Digitisation and Financial Instruments is discussed on September 18 at 11:00hrs, EEST; Transport Operational Programme on August 18, at 14:00hrs; Regional Development Operational Programme on August 19, at 11:00hrs; Education and Employment Operational Programme, on August 19 at 14:00hrs; Inclusion and Social Dignity Operational Programme on August 20, at 14:00hrs; Operational Programme Healthcare on August 21, at 10:00hrs; Partnership Agreement on August 26, at 10:00hrs; Operational Programme Sustainable Development on August 27, at 11:00, and Operational Programme Just Transition on August 27, at 14:00hrs.