More than 130 participants in Danubius Cup, a sports competition for people with locomotor disabilities

More than 130 people from the Republic of Moldova are participating in the "Danubius" Cup, the international sports competition organized in Galati, Romania, and intended for people with locomotor disabilities.

The competition, now in its 31st edition, is organized by the Disabled People Association "Sporting Club" and takes place between May 16-18.

"We are with the Disabled People Association "Sporting Club" in organizing this important and beautiful sports competition, in which more than 130 people from the country and the Republic of Moldova will participate this year. Thus, this year we are continuing a very dear project to me, which brings so much joy and means a lot to people with locomotor disabilities. We have already allocated the necessary funds for the proper organization of this event," stated the president of Galati County Council, Costel Fotea.

The competition programme is as follows: Thursday, May 16, at the "Zatun" pond, the fishing, archery, shot put and javelin events competitions will take place; on Friday, May 17, at the Ice Rink, the table tennis and powerlifting competitions will take place, and on Sunday, there will take place the awards gala.