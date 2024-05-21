More than 1.8 million Romanians celebrate name day on Saints Constantine and Helena feast

More than 1.8 million Romanians celebrate their name day on Tuesday, the feast of the Holy Emperors Constantine and Helena.

According to data provided by the General Directorate for Personal Records, the most common male name is Constantin - 428,000, followed by Cosmin - 116,000, Costel - 74,000, Costica - 24,000, Costin - 22,000 and Costinel - 10,000.

All together, 836,000 women are named Elena, followed by Ileana - 96,000, Lenuta - 60,000, Constanta - 40,000, Ilinca - 27,000, Constantina - 19,000.

Other names that are celebrated on 21 May are:

* Constandina, Costica, Costina, Costinela, Ela, Eli, Ilenus, Ilenuta, Ilina, Leana, Leanca, Lena, Leni, Nuta, Nuri, Nurica, Tanra, Tanri, Tantica;

* Constandin, Constantiu, Costache, Costea, Costelus, Costi.

Saints Great Emperors and Constantine and his mother Helena, commemorated in the Orthodox Christian calendar on May 21, are the first Christian emperors. For their great contribution to the spread and flourishing of Christianity, Constantine and his mother were registered as saints by the Orthodox Church and are considered "equal the Apostles."