More than 200,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the outbreak of the war

More than 90,000 people, of which 31,628 are Ukrainian citizens - an increase of 12pct from the previous day - have entered Romania through the border crossings in the last 24 hours.

11,055 Ukrainian citizens entered through the border between Romania and Ukraine (an increase of 16.9pct), and 18,369 entered through the border between Romania and the Republic of Moldova (an increase of 8.5pct).

On the way out of Romania, 98,138 people completed the formalities, of which 23,180 were Ukrainian citizens (an increase of 1.6pct).

Since the beginning of this crisis, until March 5, at 12.00 am, 227,476 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania and 155,680 left, according to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, informs Agerpres.