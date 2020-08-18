More than 30 craftspeople to attend Hungarikum Days at the Open Air Museum

More than 30 ethnic Hungarian craftspeople will be at the Open-Air Museum in Dumbrava Sibiului, Friday to Sunday, for the Hungarikum Days.

"Compared with previous years, this time the number of traditional producers and craftspeople is larger, probably due to the fact that quite a few such fairs are organised in the country and even abroad in 2020. The street of the craftspeople will include more than 30 craftspeople and producers from all over Romania. Ceramics, wood, paper, iron, textiles, glass and other materials will be on display and their processing can be seen in the workshops of the Open Air Museum during the three days of the festival. A Hungarian gastronomic trade fair will be held by over 10 guest producers and 5 locals. Visitors can taste and buy: bread, honey, chocolate, lavender products, gingerbread, palinka, beer, cheeses, processed vegetables and fruits, wines," according to the Hungarikum organisers.A cooking contest will take place on Saturday at the Open-Air Museum, and on the last day of the event, professional Hungarian chefs will make culinary demonstrations at Hungarikum.