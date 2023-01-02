More than 35,000 companies were dissolved by the end of November

The number of dissolved companies increased by 23.02%, between January 1 and November 30, 2022, up to 35,368, compared to 28,749 in the same period of 2021, according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The most dissolutions were registered in Bucharest, respectively 6,581 companies (number increasing by 25.62%), and in the counties of Constanta (1,828, +22.68%), Cluj (1,698, +31.83%), Timis (1,674, +23.18%) and Ilfov (1,451, plus 29.9%).

At the opposite pole, the fewest company dissolutions were recorded in the counties of Ialomita, respectively 192 (-11.11%), Covasna (230, +33.72%) and Mehedinti (242, +43.2%), Agerpres informs.

The field of activity that recorded the most company dissolutions, in the first 11 months of 2022, is wholesale and retail trade, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, where 10,607 dissolutions were recorded at national level. Compared to the same period of the previous year, dissolutions in this sector increased by 20.73%.

According to the quoted source, construction, professional, scientific and technical activities as well as the manufacturing industry are other fields of activity where a large number of company dissolutions were recorded, namely 3,405 (+26.02%), 3,251 (+21.71%) ), respectively 3,108 (+22.41%).

In November 2022, 4,429 company dissolutions were registered, most in Bucharest (880) and in Constanta (252), Timis (240) and Cluj (205) counties.