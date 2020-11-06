More than 36,000 company deregistrations over Jan - Sep 2020

Company deregistrations were more than 56 pct down at 36,337 in the first nine months of 2020 from the same period of 2019, shows statistical data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Bucharest tops the list with most deregistrations - 5,774 (almost 41 pct less YoY), followed by the counties of Cluj - 1,696 (-46.07 pct), Constanta - 1,597 (-33.68 pct), and Timis - 1,565 (-45.12 pct).

Conversely, the counties with the fewest deregistered businesses were Ialomita - 244 (-60.71 pct from the year-ago period), Covasna - 258 (-60.67 pct) and Calarasi - 297 (-65.59 pct).

None of the counties saw a rise in the number of business deregistrations during the reporting period, while the most significant decreases were in the counties of Olt (76.25 pct), Gorj (75.55 pct) and Maramures (73.02 pct).

As many as 4,082 businesses were deregistered this September, most of them in Bucharest - 698, and in the counties of Timis - 235, Cluj - 205, Iasi - 170, and Maramures - 169.

The activity sectors with most company deregistrations were wholesale & retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - with 9,796 struck off companies (-60.5 pct compared to the first nine months of 2019), construction - 3,392 (-56.33 pct), and professional, scientific and technical activities - 3,087 (-52.19 pct).