More than 46,000 people cross the Danube by ferry between Romania and Ukraine, at Isaccea

More than 20,000 means of transport with approximately 46,000 people on board crossed the Danube by ferry between Romania and Ukraine, in the first ten months since the commissioning of the border checkpoint in the town of Isaccea, Tulcea County, shows a Coast Guard release sent to agerpres.

Most of the people who used this border checkpoint, 40,853, are non-European citizens, and the situation is explained by the fact that Ukrainians shorten their travel time to reach the desired destinations.

According to the Coast Guard, of the 46,125 citizens who passed through this border checkpoint between August 12, 2020 and June 16, 2021, 5,272 are European citizens, and of the 20,006 means of transport, 13,516 were trucks, 4,566 - cars, 1,342 - minibuses, 406 - coaches, 172 motorcycles and 4 bicycles.The data provided by the Coast Guard show that the toll fee is one euro per person and 15 euros per car, and upon entering the territory of Ukraine any person must pay a medical insurance of six euros.The crossing of the Danube by ferry between Isaccea, Tulcea County, Romania, and Orlovka, Odessa region, Ukraine, was one of the objectives of establishing the Lower Danube cross-border cooperation structure, which includes administrative-territorial units from Ukraine, Romania and the Republic of Moldova.