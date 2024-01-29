More than 6,300 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Sunday

More than 6,300 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Sunday, and in total round 156,200 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 42,200 means of transport completed the control formalities at border points throughout the country.

There were 75,828 persons entering Romania, of whom 6,363 were Ukrainian citizens. As of 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period), 7,213,574 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania nationwide, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed on Monday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

In the areas of competence, crossing points and "green border," the police have found 42 illegal acts (18 offences and 24 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of fines imposed amounts to about 13,080 lei.

Goods worth approximately 579,800 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Sunday, 23 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and seven Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.