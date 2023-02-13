More than 72,000 persons enter on Sunday in Romania, 6,500 of whom Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Sunday, 72,333 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 6,487 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 156,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 40,800 means of transport,went through the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out of the country.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 3,531,573 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of responsibility, the border crossing points and the "green border", the police found 45 illegal acts (19 offences and 26 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the value of the fines applied exceeding 31,675 RON.

Goods were seized in the amount of approximately 7,600 RON.

On Sunday, 19 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions required by the law were not allowed to enter the country and 25 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.