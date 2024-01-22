More than 80 people rescued from mountains in the last 24 hours, 36 of them taken to hospital

More than 80 people have been rescued in the last 24 hours by mountain rescuers, 36 of whom were taken to hospital, Mountain Rescue Romania announced on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, the National Mountain Rescue Dispatch has received 82 calls requesting emergency intervention by mountain rescuers, according to a post on the institution's Facebook page.

According to the cited source, most calls, nine each, were received by the Mountain Rescue Service of Brasov and the Mountain Rescue Service of Caras Severin - Muntele Mic.

"In the case of these interventions, 82 people were rescued. Of these, 36 were handed over to the ambulance service or SMURD and one to the IGAv [the General Inspectorate of Aviation] helicopter for transport to hospital. We also received 43 calls asking for advice and information about different tourist routes in the mountain area and about ski areas," say the Mountain Rescue representatives.