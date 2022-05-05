More than 8,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in last 24 hours

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered the country on Wednesday increased by 4.9% compared to the previous day, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

"On 04.05.2022, within 24 hours, at national level, 71,581 people entered Romania through the border points, out of whom 8,148 Ukrainian citizens (up by 4.9% compared to the previous day) . As many as 4,583 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (up by 6%), and 1,764 Ukrainian citizens entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova (up by 3.1%)," states IGPF.

From the start of the crisis until Wednesday, at 24:00, at national level, 859,183 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania, while 893,712 Ukrainians have entered the country starting with February 10, 2022 (the pre-conflict period).