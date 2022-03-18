More than 900 Ukrainian refugees, housed in Bucharest City Hall centers

A number of 942 Ukrainian refugees, of whom about half are children, have so far been housed in the centers of Bucharest City Hall, PMB reports on its Facebook page.

The eight centers currently house 177 people. A total of 88 pets were accommodated with the refugee families. At the center of the Romexpo exhibition complex, in an area of 15,000 square meters, 2,000 campaign beds, 200 tables and 1,500 chairs have been prepared.

At the same time, approximately 11,500 refugees were counseled and assisted at the 24-hour Information and Coordination Point at Bucharest North railway station, Agerpres.ro informs.

Over 12,400 sandwiches and about 10,000 portions of hot food were distributed by the DGASMB (General Directorate of Social Assistance of the Municipality of Bucharest) at the North railway Station, at Otopeni Airport, in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania. In all places, refugees from Ukraine have access to water, coffee, tea, sweets, formula, bottles, pacifiers, winter hats, gloves, scarves.

A total of 177 tonnes of products were donated by Bucharest residents to the center opened by Proedus at the National Arena and to the two DGASMB centers.

To date, 70 children from the area of armed conflict have accessed the services of the two day centers opened by the Capital City Hall, through DGASMB, in collaboration with the Romanian Angel Appeal Foundation. Here children can take lessons with refugee teachers from Odessa.