More than 93,600 travelers, including 9,539 Ukrainians, enter Romania on March 25

Approximately 180,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 50,000 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Saturday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 93,655 travelers of whom 9,539 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on March 25, the IGPF said.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 3,832,645, the IGPF reports.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 78 illegal acts (28 crimes and 25 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately RON 352,000, told Agerpres.

Fines worth over RON 15,400 were also issued.

19 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 20 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.