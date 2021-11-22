Most COVID-19 cases recorded in Capital City (188), Cluj, Sibiu counties

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to the last report were recorded in Bucharest - 188 and in the Cluj - 102, Sibiu - 98, Timisoara - 83, Arad - 63 counties, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Valcea - 5, Salaj - 6 and Vrancea - 9.

The Capital City has an incidence of 3.34 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous days.Arad County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections reported for 14 days, with 4.8 cases per thousand inhabitants.High incidence rates are also recorded in Bihor - 4.46, Cluj - 4.5, Brasov - 4.36 and Sibiu - 3.99 counties.A number of 17 counties are in the green zone in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infections.