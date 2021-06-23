 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Most new cases - in Dolj, Cluj; one case in Bucharest

alephnews.ro
covid vaccin

Dolj - 7 cases and Cluj - 6 ones are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday.

Only one case of infection with the new coronavirus was reported in Bucharest, and no cases were reported in 14 counties.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the new coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the counties of Prahova - 0.15 and Alba - 0.12.

In the last 24 hours, 66 new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been reported, agerpres report.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.