Most new cases - in Dolj, Cluj; one case in Bucharest

Dolj - 7 cases and Cluj - 6 ones are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday.

Only one case of infection with the new coronavirus was reported in Bucharest, and no cases were reported in 14 counties.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the new coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the counties of Prahova - 0.15 and Alba - 0.12.In the last 24 hours, 66 new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been reported, agerpres report.