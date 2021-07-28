 
     
Most new COVID-19 cases in Bucharest - 45

The most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since the last report were registered in Bucharest - 45 and in the counties of Timis - 16, Constanta - 15, Ilfov - 13, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Wednesday, Agerpres informs.

In nine counties there have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported.

All counties and the City of Bucharest remain in the green scenario, from the point of view of infections with the novel coronavirus, the largest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the county of Ilfov - 0.13.

