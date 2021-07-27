Most new COVID-19 cases in Bucharest, no cases in 12 counties

The most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from the last reporting were registered in Bucharest - 57 and in the counties of Ilfov - 17, Iasi - 12, Cluj - 10, Timis - 9, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Tuesday.

In 12 counties there have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported.

All counties and the Bucharest Municipality remain in the green scenario, from the point of view of infections with the novel coronavirus, the largest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the county of Ilfov - 0.12, Agerpres informs.

A number of 337 people infected with the novel coronavirus have been admitted in medical units, of whom 43 in the Intensive Care Unit, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

Nationwide, 721 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are isolating at home, and 502 are in institutional isolation.

Furthermore, 43,991 people are quarantining at home, and 56 are in institutional quarantine.