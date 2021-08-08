Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Bucharest City - 68; zero cases in 11 counties

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 68 and the counties of Cluj and Constanta - 14 each, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

11 counties - Bihor, Braila, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Satu Mare, Teleorman, Vrancea - recorded no new cases.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by Ilfov County - 0.27 cases per 1,000 population.