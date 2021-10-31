Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported in Bucharest (1,462), counties of Prahova (572), Arges (370)

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,462 and in the counties of Prahova - 572, Arges - 370, Iasi - 369, Ilfov - 355 , Bihor - 341, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday, agerpres reports.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Tulcea - 24, Botosani - 29, Braila, and Suceava - 48 cases each.

The 14-day cumulative reporting rate in Bucharest City is 14.35 cases per 1,000 population, the eighth day of a slight decrease.However, Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the 14-day cumulative reporting rate, with 15.97 cases per 1,000 population.It is followed by the counties of Prahova - 11.85, Alba - 10.54, Brasov - 10.38, Bihor - 10.52, Arad - 10.19, Constanta - 9.87.All counties are in the red scenario (over three cases per 1,000 population).