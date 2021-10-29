Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported in Bucharest (1,709), counties of Sibiu (638), Prahova (638)

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,709, and in the counties of Sibiu (638), Prahova (638), Cluj (617), Bihor (565), Ilfov (555), Galati (521), Mures (506), Iasi (502) and Valcea (500), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday, agerpres reports.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Gorj - 95, Mehedinti (101), Bistrita-Nasaud (109), and Satu Mare (113).

The 14-day cumulative reporting rate in Bucharest City is 15.25 cases per 1,000 population, the seventh day of a slight decrease.However, Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the 14-day cumulative reporting rate, with 16.64 cases per 1,000 population.It is followed by the counties of Prahova - 12.07, Alba - 10.69, and Constanta - 10.38.All counties are in the red scenario (over three cases per 1,000 population).