Motion of censure is legitimate and it shall pass, says Social Democrat Firea

Gabriela Firea

The chairwoman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Bucharest and the General Mayor of the Capital City, Gabriela Firea, says the motion of censure of the Social Democrats is "as legitimate as possible" and it will pass.

Firea made this statement before the meeting of PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN), in response to a question according to which the Liberals accuse the fact that, if it were not for Congress, PSD would not have submitted the motion of censure and this would be a force movement of the Social Democrat acting leader Marcel Ciolacu.

"Liberals have said so many crazy things lately that I am not surprised they have issued such a statement too. But I would like them to tell us instead why they do not double the allowances, why they do not increase pensions, why the PNL (National Liberal Party) government defends pedophiles, hiding after all sorts of legal squabbles and they don't care about the victims of violence against minors, I would them to tell us about these things, why didn't they work all year at the Capital City's bypass and yesterday the Prime Minister announced to us with fireworks that the work is beginning, why now, in the campaign, and the motion is as legitimate as possible and it will pass, because, unfortunately, the PNL government has not taken any of the sanitary measures beneficial to the population, which were taken in civilized countries," concluded Firea.

