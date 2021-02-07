 
     
Mountain rescuers receive close to 90 emergency callouts in the past 24 hours

salvamont

The national dispatch center of the 'Salvamont' Mountain Rescue Association received close to 90 callouts for emergency intervention in the last 24 hours, most of the calls being received in mountain resort Sinaia.

"A strenuous day for the mountain rescuers across the country as they were called out to a concerningly high number of incidents. In the last 24 hours, the 'Salvamont' national dispatch center received 87 emergency callouts," Salvamont Romania wrote on Sunday on its Facebook page, stating that most calls were received by Salvamont Sinaia (14 calls), Lupeni (12 calls) and Harghita (11 calls).

According to the information posted on the Facebook page of Salvamont Sinaia, the emergency calls targeted accidents that occurred on the resort's altitude slopes.

Another 24 callers sought advice and information on various mountain tourist trails and on the condition of the ski slopes.

