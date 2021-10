MP Bogdan Bola announced on Friday he was resigning from the National Liberal Party (PNL) parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies and acting as an independent MP, agerpres reports.

He said that the current PNL leadership has "thrown the country into chaos."

He added that he will not resign from PNL.Bola's resignation brings to 10 the number of resignations from the PNL parliamentary groups, with the first to step down being the former PNL national leader, Ludovic Orban.