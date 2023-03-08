MP Emanuel Ungureanu submitts complaint to Prosecutor's Office against minister of health, other heads of institutions

The Vice-Chair of the Health and Family Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Emanuel Ungureanu (USR), said on Wednesday, in Iasi, that he filed a criminal complaint with the General Prosecutor's Office in connection with the case of implantable stimulators and defibrillators.

According to the quoted source, the complaint was filed against the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, "under the aspect of committing the crime provided for in art. 297 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, an act committed by the illegal holding in position the manager of the Saint Spiridon Iasi County Emergency Clinical Hospital.

In the same address sent to the Prosecutor's Office, deputy Emanuel Ungureanu also filed a complaint against the general economic director of the Ministry of Health, "under the aspect of committing the crime provided for in art. 298 of the Criminal Code, an act committed by not checking and not informing the minister of health about the existence of arrears at the level of the 'Sf. Spiridon' Iasi County Emergency Clinical Hospital."

At the same time, the complaint of the deputy Emanuel Ungureanu also targets the president-general director of the Iasi County Health Insurance House (CJAS) and the chief doctor, "under the aspect of committing the crime provided for in art. 298 of the Penal Code, a deed committed by not taking the necessary measures as a result of the address of the County Emergency Clinical Hospital, through which they were informed about the reuse of implantable devices."

The USR parliamentarian also stated that the problem of second-hand medical devices is also practiced in other medical centers in the country.

Cardiologist Dan Tesloianu was detained on February 17 by the General Prosecutor's Office for committing the crimes of abuse of office, in continuous form (238 material documents), complicity in the continuation of carrying out works after the order to stop them by the competent control bodies, according to law, and bribery.

The investigators show that a large part of the interventions to insert some implantable cardiac devices, including those extracted from deceased patients, carried out/recommended by the doctor, were not necessary, proceeding to their operationalization either by recording fictitious diagnoses or by recommending previous use of some drugs that cause reactions of the nature leading to the specific symptomatology.

In the same file, seven other doctors are prosecuted for bribery, four patients are investigated for bribery. AGERPRES