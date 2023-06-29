MRO facility for Black Hawk helicopters set to open in Bacau

A new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for Black Hawk helicopters is planned to open in Bacau under a partnership between American aerospace and security company Lockheed Martin and Romanian aircraft construction, repair and upgrading company Aerostar S.A.

Following a contract signed by the two companies in January, the Black Hawk MRO center is scheduled to be fully authorized and operational when the seven S-70 Black Hawk helicopters arrive in Romania later this year. The Romanian Ministry of the Interior signed a framework agreement for a fleet of up to 12 Black Hawks in November 2021, to meet the needs of the country's emergency services, a statement from Lockheed Martin said.

When it becomes operational, this center will contribute to the creation and maintenance of highly qualified jobs in Romania, said Ray Piselli, Lockheed Martin Vice President - International Business, cited in the release. He also notes that the facility will increase preparedness and reduce operational costs for the Black Hawk helicopters operated here. As we look to integrate support for other Lockheed Martin products, we anticipate that this center has strong potential for future growth, he adds.

After completing the audit of Aerostar and its facilities, Lockheed Martin is now awaiting an evaluation of the facility plans by the Romanian authorities. Aerostar employees have already completed the required MRO training at Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky Training Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Through this new capability, Aerostar will continue and go through the entire process of taking over the MRO activities required for the new aircraft in Romania and in the region. We want to strengthen Romania's position in this market and rely on our technical capabilities and knowledge to stimulate cooperation with other Romanian companies in this field, said Aerostar President and CEO Grigore Filip, as cited in the same release.

Built at Lockheed Martin's PZL Mielec plant in Poland, the medium lift S-70 Black Hawk has earned its status as a trusted utility aircraft for operators worldwide, with unmatched multi-mission versatility and military-grade airworthiness, capable to operate in extreme weather conditions, day or night, the American company said.

Romanian and Polish officials signed in September 2021 a framework agreement for the supply of 12 medium-heavy multi-role Black Hawk helicopters intended for rescue missions of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

The value of the contract is over 269 million euros VAT excluded, and the aircraft is manufactured by PZL Mielec in Poland, where Black Hawk helicopters for Europe are built.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company with approximately 116,000 employees worldwide, specializing in the research, design, development, production, integration and maintenance of systems, products and advanced technological services.