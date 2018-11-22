MRP officials meet Romanians residing in the UK, in the context of Brexit

A delegation of the Ministry for Romanians Abroad (MRP) carried out meetings for several days with Romanians residing in the UK, during which they informed the nationals about their rights and obligations post-Brexit, taking into account the recent developments regarding the process of UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

A release sent to AGERPRES shows that the working visit took place between 17 and 19 November, in the context in which European and British negotiators agreed on the form of the exit agreement, with the document to be subjected to the approval of the European Parliament and the Legislature in London.

According to the quoted source, on 17 November, the MRP delegation, led by Undersecretary of State Victor Ionescu, had an informal meeting with representatives of the UK branch of the League of Romanian Students Abroad, representatives of the cults and the community members, and participated in the Global Romanian Society of Young Professionals (GRASP) and in the "100 years past, 100 years to come" debate organized by the Romanian Architects' and Urbanists' Forum (RAUF).

Also, on 18 November, at the invitation of the Romanian Embassy to the UK and with the support of the Orthodox Christian Community in London, the MRP officials took part in an informational session on Brexit, where Undersecretary of State Victor Ionescu presented the participants the main elements of the withdrawal agreement and ensured them of the ministry's support and involvement.

The release also shows that the delegation also visited Peniel Pentecostal Church in London, where the Brexit issue was presented extensively and discussed with each participant. A meeting was carried out with the Romanian community, that was also attended by representatives of the associative environment and the business milieu of London and its surroundings.

The next day the MRP delegation toured two construction sites located in Wembley and Luton, where about 3,000 Romanians work, with discussions focusing on their need for better information.

"During the talks with the ministry representatives, the fellow nationals referred to the need to be better informed about the issues such as the right to stay and the economic context. Undersecretary of State Victor Ionescu communicated the existence of the contact point that is dedicated to them at the MRP level, encouraging them to send questions and complaints to brexit@mprp.gov.ro. The dignitary also referred to the measures taken by the Romanian Government for the professional return and reintegration of the Romanians living in the Diaspora, responding to the interest shown on this issue by the Romanians who took part in the meeting," the MRP release mentions.

