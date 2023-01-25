Multipurpose Hall in Bucharest to benefit from financing of 12 million EUR for renovation

The Multipurpose Hall in Bucharest will benefit from a financing of 12 million EUR, the money will be used for the energy-wise renovation of the complex, the Minister of Sports, Eduard Novak, announced on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"The Multipurpose Hall in Bucharest will benefit from a financing of 12 million EUR. The money will be used for the energy renovation of the complex: thermal rehabilitation works, alternative energy production systems, modernization of air conditioning systems, energy management systems, preparation for intelligent solutions, including equipping with 10 charging stations for electric cars. These investments will help to modernize and improve the conditions in this sports complex of major importance. I support the need to develop the sports infrastructure in Romania and we continue to offer all our support for the achievement of these objectives," Novak wrote on his Facebook page.

The Sports Ministry states that at the moment the Multipurpose Hall generates very high costs compared to current standards: "The need for the investment is based on the fact that the Multipurpose Hall, specially designed as a sports hall for competitions (with stands for spectators), was built in 1974. It is currently used for both sporting and cultural events, with a nominal capacity of over 5,000 in the stands. the current standards and needs, a fact that generates very high costs and inefficiency in operation".

Also, works will be carried out to equip 10 charging stations for electric cars, as well as related works to comply with other fundamental requirements regarding quality in construction.

According to the institution, the implementation of energy efficiency measures will lead to the improvement of operating conditions and indoor comfort, the reduction of energy consumption and maintenance costs for heating, as well as polluting emissions.