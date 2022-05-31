Muntenia's rural museums can be visited virtually

Eighteen museums in the rural area of central Muntenia can be visited virtually on the platform www.muzeedelasat.ro, along with 30 other museum institutions in the eastern Moldova area.

The team of village museum project launched 18 virtual tours on the www.muzeedelasat.ro platform, on Tuesday. This contains interactive 3D tours, photos and documented information for 18 museums from Muntenia's rural area, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.The website, available in Romanian and English, was created through a co-financing from the National Cultural Administration Fund (AFCN).Apart from the 18 museums in Muntenia, another 30 village museums from Moldova are also available for visits. In the future, other cultural objectives will be added from the rural area, the project initiators say."The ultimate goal of the project is that of creating the user's desire of 'transforming' into a physical visitor, who pays and supports culture, but also to offer the possibility of those that cannot physically visit to explore one of the 48 museums. The platform and virtual tours have the potential of supporting a permanent dialogue between the people and the museum institution," said Nicoleta Felea, copywriter and online promoting councilor.In March, the 18 museums received the visit of the team that scanned, photographed and documented each cultural objective, by traveling over 3,000 kilometers."The cultural objectives are now benefiting from a dedicated page within the Muzee de la Sat platform, which consists of: interactive 3D tour, made with high performance equipment, interior-exterior photographs, drone photographs, presentation and text and contact information. In addition, there will be an interview/clip posted on You Tube from each objective. These have the role of improving the museums' image online. Furthermore, the virtual tour of each museum can also be viewed on the most accessed and popular navigation platform in the world: Google Maps," the quoted source specifies.The project is done by Real Tour Ro, co-financed by AFCN and supported by "De la sat", an independent editorial project dedicated to the Romanian village.The 18 museums that will be hosted through the www.muzeedelasat.ro platform are from the counties of Braila, Calarasi, Ialomita, Teleorman, Arges, Prahova, Giurgiu, Dambovita, Buzau and Ilfov.