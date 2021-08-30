Musicians with George Enescu Philharmonic - numerous appearances on stages of George Enescu Festival

The artists that are part of the George Enescu Philharmonic's choir and orchestra will have numerous appearances on the stages of the George Enescu International Festival during the four weeks of the event, according to the organisers' press release.

During the Stravinsky program on September 1, at Sala Palatului (Palace Hall), starting 7:30 pm, the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir prepared by Iosif Ion Prunner will get involved in Potopul (The Flood) and Nunta (The Wedding) musical pieces. The musicians from the Philharmonic Choir accepted last minute to replace the Madrigal on Sunday in Mozart's famous Great Mass in C minor, starting 4:30 pm at the Romanian Atheneum, agerpres reports.

On September 10, the Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir will go through the trial by fire of a difficult and extremely rarely sung piece - Korngold's Die tote Stadt, in concert version, while on September 13 and 14, on the stage of the Great Hall of the Palace, the Romanian musicians will perform alongside the French National Orchestra in Daphnis and Chloe by Ravel, respectively the Romanian Poem for Orchestra Op.1 by Enescu.Mahler's Symphony No. 3 will be the work in which, on September 18, the Philharmonic Choir will meet with the Tonhalle Orchestra in Zurich, and on September 21, the Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra will be the partner of the Bucharest choir for Vox Maris by Enescu.The last, but highly important presence of the Symphony Orchestra of the George Enescu Philharmonic in the Festival will take place on September 23, when it will perform George Enescu's oratorio The Undead (Strigoii), the cited source states.