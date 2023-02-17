National Authority for Consumer Protection temporarily closes 38 Lidl stores in 17 counties and in Bucharest

The commissioners with the Consumer Protection imposed fines worth 7.3 million RON to some Lidl stores throughout the country and decided to temporarily stop the provision of services, until the deficiencies are remedied, in the case of 38 units, for irregularities found during the controls carried out this year, National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

From the beginning of this year until now, 307 verification actions into Lidl supermarkets have been carried out, at the national level, within a control theme that provides for the supervision of the way in which the large retail chains, which operate in Romania, comply with the legislation in force.

Following the detected irregularities, ANPC commissioners imposed 481 contravention fines, worth approximately 7.3 million RON, 133 warnings and definitively stopped the sale of non-compliant products worth over 125,000 RON.

Also, the commissioners decided to temporarily stop the provision of services, until the deficiencies are remedied, in the case of 38 units located in the counties: Arad, Prahova, Caras Severin, Hunedoara, Neamt, Iasi, Constanta, Olt, Dolj, Brasov, Alba, Mures, Bihor, Satu Mare, Salaj, Bistrita-Nasaud, Ilfov and the municipality of Bucharest and proposing the termination of unfair commercial practices, in the case of 66 units.

For a store in the municipality of Bacau, the commissioners decided the temporary close for a period of up to 6 months.

"I don't know how this network works in other countries. We were hoping that at least in Romania it would be an example for everyone else, but especially for us. I also don't know if moldy vegetables and fruits are eaten in the country of origin of this economic operator or the prices on the shelf do not match those at the cashier. I also wonder if, after the arrival of an authority in control and the application of sanctions, things are treated with the same superficiality and disinterest," said Horia Constantinescu, ANPC president.

In August of last year, several stores in the Lidl network were fined 3.5 million RON, also due to irregularities found during the controls carried out by ANPC.AGERPRES