National Bank issues gold coin themed History of Gold - The princely diadem from Bunesti-Averesti

On Monday, December 18, 2023, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a gold coin dedicated to History of Gold - The princely diadem from Bunesti-Averesti.

The coin has the face value of '10 LEI' [10 RON - editor's note] and the year of issue '2023.'

On the obverse, the coin shows one of the animal-shaped ends of the princely diadem from Bunesti-Averesti, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, and the coat of arms of Romania.

On the reverse, the coin shows the image and name of the princely diadem from Bunesti-Averesti.

The gold coins, housed in transparent plastic capsules, will be accompanied by leaflets featuring a presentation of the numismatic issue, as well as by certificates of authenticity, in Romanian, English and French. Each certificate of authenticity bears the signatures of the Governor and the Chief Cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

The maximum mintage is 1,000 gold coins.

The selling price for the gold coin, including the leaflet and the certificate of authenticity, is lei 690.00, VAT excluded.

The gold coins dedicated to History of Gold - The princely diadem from Bunesti-Averesti are legal tender on the territory of Romania.

The coins will be put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.